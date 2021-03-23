Left Menu

NZ and Australia reiterate concerns about human rights abuses in Xinjiang

New Zealand and Australia welcome the measures announced overnight by Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 23-03-2021 09:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 09:33 IST
Today we underscore the importance of transparency and accountability, and reiterate our call on China to grant meaningful and unfettered access to Xinjiang for United Nations experts, and other independent observers. Image Credit: ANI

Hon Nanaia Mahuta, Minister of Foreign Affairs, New Zealand and Senator the Hon Marise Payne, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women, Australia today issued the following joint statement:

New Zealand and Australian Governments today reiterate their grave concerns about the growing number of credible reports of severe human rights abuses against ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. In particular, there is clear evidence of severe human rights abuses that include restrictions on freedom of religion, mass surveillance, large-scale extra-judicial detentions, as well as forced labour and forced birth control, including sterilisation.

New Zealand and Australia welcome the measures announced overnight by Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States. We share these countries' deep concerns, which are held across the New Zealand and Australian communities.

Since 2018, when reports began to emerge about the detention camps in Xinjiang, Australia and New Zealand have consistently called on China in the United Nations to respect the human rights of the Uyghur people, and other religious and ethnic minorities.

Today we underscore the importance of transparency and accountability, and reiterate our call on China to grant meaningful and unfettered access to Xinjiang for United Nations experts, and other independent observers.

