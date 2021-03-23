Left Menu

13 killed in road accident in Gwalior, MP CM announces ex-gratia

At least 13 people were killed after a bus and an auto-rickshaw collided with each other in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Tuesday morning.

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 23-03-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 11:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At least 13 people were killed after a bus and an auto-rickshaw collided with each other in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Tuesday morning. "The head-on collision took place in Purani Chhawani area of Gwalior," the police said.

The police further informed that nine women and the auto-rickshaw driver died on the spot, while those injured were rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has paid condolences to the deceased and has also announced compensation to their families.

"I am saddened by the untimely loss of precious lives in the deadly collision between bus and auto in Gwalior. I pray to God to grant the departed souls a place at his feet and their relatives to bear this tragedy. Om Shanti!" Chouhan tweeted in Hindi. "I and the people of the state are with bereaved families in this hour of grief. They should not consider themselves alone. The state government will give Rs four lakh to the families of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

