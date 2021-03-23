Left Menu

Hyderabad based startup aims to make India 'Self Reliant' in terms of innovations and technology

A Hyderabad based startup, 'The Phi Factory' aims to bring a change in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) in terms of innovations and technology in India.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-03-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 11:24 IST
Hyderabad based startup aims to make India 'Self Reliant' in terms of innovations and technology
Founders of Phi Factory, Praveen Kumar Gorakavi and Dr Meghana Reddy . Image Credit: ANI

A Hyderabad based startup, 'The Phi Factory' aims to bring a change in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) in terms of innovations and technology in India. Praveen Kumar Gorakavi, a scientist and an inventor along with Dr Meghana Reddy, a Bachelors holder in Medicine and Surgery have established this start-up in 2018.

Praveen said that with this startup, they wanted to make India a self-reliant country in terms of technology and innovations. Praveen told ANI, "In order to provide advanced innovation technologies to Indian based SMEs, we have set up this platform, 'The Phi Factory'."

"As many SMEs in India does not have access to advanced technology, they are forced to install and use foreign technology. I wanted to change this which is why the Phi Factory was set up," he said. The Phi factory as its first product developed GFP, a paper additive used in corrugated boxes (commonly known as cardboard boxes) which reduced the weight of boxes by almost 20 per cent, cost per box by 9 per cent.

He further claimed that they were able to save three fully grown trees for every ton of paper produced. "The innovation was beneficial to both the economy and the environment. After the innovation, we observed that for the last two years, we were able to supply 2,500 tons of paper, and thus saving 7,500 fully grown trees, which would amount to a small-sized reserve forest," he said.

Under the roof of the Phi Factory, Praveen and Meghana were able to innovate various technologies some being commercial technologies while others for a social impact. In one of their recent innovation, they were able to build a typewriter called braillers for visually impaired people.

Dr Meghana Reddy, the Co-Founder of The Phi Factory said that for every four commercial innovations, one innovation will be done aiming a positive social impact. She said, "Though there are many companies that produce ver expensive and heavy to carry braillers that cost from about Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 and weigh about 5 kgs, we have developed braillers that cost around Rs 10,000 and weighs around one kilogram." Praveen, before starting his start-up has developed various technologies in collaboration with a lot of Multi-National companies. "I have a track record of developing and commercializing 28 technologies alongside various multi-national companies," he said.

"My works and innovations are reaching millions across the globe on day to day basis," he claimed. Praveen said that he had invented a low cost, low weight artificial limb when he was 13 years.

He has received the 'Bala Shree Award', the highest honour in the nation for children under 16 years of age and has also been listed in 'Forbes 30 Under 30' a list issued annually by Forbes magazine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak wants 'good relations' with its neighbours: Envoy

Pakistan wants good relations with its neighbours and it is important that New Delhi and Islamabad work towards eliminating poverty and illiteracy, Pakistan High Commission charge daffaires Aftab Hasan Khan said on Tuesday. Pakistan wants t...

Photos of migrant detention highlight Biden's border secrecy

President Joe Bidens administration has tried for weeks to keep the public from seeing images like those released Monday of immigrant children in US custody at the border sleeping on mats under foil blankets, separated in groups by plastic ...

US STOCKS-Futures point to gains for tech-related stocks as bond yields ease

Futures tracking the SP 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Monday, with heavyweight technology stocks set to rebound after a surge in bond yields in recent weeks sparked a flight from richly valued equities.A sharp run-up in Treasury yields since m...

Latest Spotify update makes Home experience more personalized on iOS, Android

Spotify has announced a couple of new features that will make the Home experience even more personalized for audio lovers. The updates will roll out globally on iOS and Android this month.Spotify says that the update will improve the access...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021