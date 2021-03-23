BHU suspends offline classes due to increasing number of COVID-19 cases

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has suspended all offline classes until further notice, keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the hostels and in the BHU hospital - Sir Sundarlal Hospital. All classes will be held online as per the prior schedule. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting, headed by Vice-Chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar on Monday, to review the status of studies in the university.

"Holidays for Holi will start from March 23," read a press statement. "No meeting ceremony or any such program will be held on the university campus or hostels," the statement added.

The COVID-19 situation will be reviewed once again in the first week of April and the decision taken in this regard will be communicated to the students and their parents/guardians through the university website. Offline classes for final year students were started in the university in February for the first time since last year when the campus was shut for students following the nationwide lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

