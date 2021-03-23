Telangana CM's daughter gifts scooter to specially-abled man

Left Menu

Member of Legislative Council (MLC) and former MP from Nizamabad, Kalvakuntla Kavitha gifted a scooter to a specially-abled man on Monday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-03-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 12:23 IST
Nizamabad MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha (left) with the beneficiary and the scooter.. Image Credit: ANI

Member of Legislative Council (MLC) and former MP from Nizamabad, Kalvakuntla Kavitha gifted a scooter to a specially-abled man on Monday. On March 18, a Twitterati brought the case of Srinivas, a Kurmapally's Karimnagar resident who had damaged his vertebra in an unfortunate road mishap and is now wheelchair-bound, to Kavitha's notice and requested her for a specially designed scooter for Srinivas.

After swiftly responding to the tweet, Kavitha, on Monday, gifted the scooter to Srinivas and his family. Srinivas lives with his wife and daughter and finds it difficult to contribute to the house due to his physical limitations.

In a similar instance, Kavitha also extended her helping hand to Uma Mahesh of Sultanabad Mandal Katnhinepally Village and Naresh from Markel village Mahabubnagar District. Responding to all the calls for help, the MLC seems determined in enabling people who have the grit of not letting circumstances stall their ambitions. Kavitha lauded these people for their conviction and thanked them for considering her worthy enough to be able to help them in any way. Kavitha who celebrated her birthday a few days ago surprised many with low-key celebrations. She requested her supporters and party sympathisers to not spend on advertisements and celebrations and to, instead, dedicate themselves towards supporting the education of schoolgirls and those in need with a specific focus on those disabled.

This led to a unique birthday celebration by her sympathisers and supporters who gifted 30 bicycles to school-going girls and 6 three-wheelers to the disabled. (ANI)

