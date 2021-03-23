Left Menu

BDL pays Rs 92 crore interim dividend to Central government

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a Hyderabad based Defence Public Sector Undertaking on Monday had paid an interim dividend of Rs 92.008 crore to the government of India.

ANI | Secunderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-03-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 12:27 IST
Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director of BDL giving cheque to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a Hyderabad based Defence Public Sector Undertaking on Monday had paid an interim dividend of Rs 92.008 crore to the government of India. According to the official release, BDL declared payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21 at Rs 6.70 a share of the face value of Rs 10 each. The interim dividend declared by the firm works out to 67 per cent of the paid up share capital of Rs 183.28 crore.

Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director, BDL handed over the cheque for Rs 92.008 Crore, being the interim dividend pertaining to the Government of India shareholding in BDL, to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at New Delhi on Monday. Raj Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production), Anurag Bajpai, Joint Secretary (P&C) from Ministry of Defence and Commodore TN Kaul (Retd), Executive Director (Mktg) and Colonel Ravi Prakash (Retd), Deputy General Manager (Liaison) from BDL were present on the occasion. (ANI)

