Left Menu

Manual scavenging an embarrassment for India, says Jaya Bachchan

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday said it is a source of embarrassment for all the citizens of India that manual scavenging still exists in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 12:38 IST
Manual scavenging an embarrassment for India, says Jaya Bachchan
SP Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan speaking in the House on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday said it is a source of embarrassment for all the citizens of India that manual scavenging still exists in the country. "It is a pity that today we are still talking about deaths due to manual scavenging. I cannot understand why we have not yet been able to provide them with protective gears and why we have not done away with manual scavengers," Bachchan, the Samajwadi Party leader, said while speaking in the Rajya Sabha.

She rued the practice is still going on even as we talk about going to the moon and Mars. "We are talking of progress, we are talking about going to the moon and Mars and everywhere and we cannot provide the protective gears. It's an embarrassment for the country and for all of us sitting here," she added.

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to August the hearing on a plea filed seeking directions to gauge the number of persons employed either directly or indirectly as manual scavengers and the actual number of deaths since its prohibition in 1993. A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian observed that "it cannot compel people to file their affidavit (replies) on the issue of manual scavenging, and said it will proceed and draw an adverse inference against them". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian AI Pioneer develops COVID Health Passport

New Delhi India, March 23 ANINewsVoir Rishabh Sharma, Indias AI Pioneer, Founder of Thalamus Irwine in partnership with ITI, Ministry of Telecom very successfully developed a fully integrated digital Personal Health Passport COVID Passport ...

Ritesh Rawal Launches an Innovative Concept of the Dudes & Dolls World - Inspired by his Question "What are Question?"

Faridabad Delhi, India NewsVoir Ritesh Rawal known as the father of an education philosophy Manifestism and an innovator launched a new method of child development Inquisitiveness. Ritesh Rawal shared the entire concept of Dudes and Dolls ...

Ukraine obliges visitors to have a negative COVID-19 test

All people arriving in Ukraine from March 23 will have to show a negative test for COVID-19, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Tuesday.Ukraine has been hit by a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks and on Tuesday said i...

IIM-C Director quits amid tiff with teaching faculty

First woman Director of Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta IIM-C Anju Seth has stepped down from her post in the backdrop of confrontation with the teaching faculty.She resigned from the post one year before end of her tenure in the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021