PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Gwalior road mishap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the deaths in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior that happened today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the deaths in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior that happened today. "The road accident in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh has caused great grief. I express my deepest condolences to the relatives of the dead. I wish that the injured people recover at the earliest," Prime Minister's Office tweeted (in Hindi).

At least 13 people were killed after a bus and an auto-rickshaw collided in Gwalior district on Tuesday morning. "The head-on collision took place in Purani Chhawani area of Gwalior," the police said.

The police further informed that nine women and the auto-rickshaw driver died on the spot, while those injured were rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also paid condolences to the deceased and announced compensation to their families.

"I am saddened by the untimely loss of precious lives in the deadly collision between bus and auto in Gwalior. I pray to God to grant the departed souls a place at his feet and their relatives to bear this tragedy. Om Shanti!" Chouhan tweeted in Hindi. "I and the people of the state are with bereaved families in this hour of grief. They should not consider themselves alone. The state government will give Rs four lakh to the families of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured," he added. (ANI)

