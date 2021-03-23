Left Menu

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives zero hour notice in RS over mandatory GPS tracking in vehicles

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday gave zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over mandatory GPS tracking in all vehicles.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:13 IST
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday gave zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over mandatory GPS tracking in all vehicles. "It is a matter of concern that as per media reports, Government of India is planning to make GPS tracking mandatory for all vehicles under the pretext of making Indian roads physical toll booth free. However, this initiative will turn our country into surveillance as the Government will have the capability to monitor a car on any Indian road in real-time which is a serious breach of Individual privacy and liberty," said Chaturvedi in a letter.

"Therefore, through this august House, I urge those urgent and suitable directions may please be issued to the Government of India to clarify its stand on the aforesaid issue in the House and assure that induvial liberty and privacy shall not be breached under the pretext of such policies," she added. During Zero Hour, parliamentarians can raise issues of urgent public importance. Members usually give expression to their feelings around noon after the Question Hour. This time has been termed as 'Zero Hour'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

