President Kovind expresses grief over loss of lives in Gwalior road mishap

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of passengers in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior earlier today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:53 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of passengers in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior earlier today. "The news of the death of the passengers, mostly women, in the road accident in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, has deeply saddened me. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this heartbreaking event. I wish for the injured people to get well soon," the President tweeted (in Hindi).

At least 13 people were killed after a bus and an auto-rickshaw collided in Gwalior district on Tuesday morning. "The head-on collision took place in Purani Chhawani area of Gwalior," the police said.

The police further informed that nine women and the auto-rickshaw driver died on the spot, while those injured were rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also paid condolences to the deceased and announced compensation to their families.

"I am saddened by the untimely loss of precious lives in the deadly collision between bus and auto in Gwalior. I pray to God to grant the departed souls a place at his feet and their relatives to bear this tragedy. Om Shanti!" Chouhan tweeted in Hindi. "I and the people of the state are with bereaved families in this hour of grief. They should not consider themselves alone. The state government will give Rs four lakh to the families of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

