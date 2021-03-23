Left Menu

Testing begins at UAE's nuclear power plant - operator

The United Arab Emirates's Barakah nuclear power plant testing will begin after the fuel load was completed at the second unit, as part of the process to start up the reactor, the operator said on Tuesday on Twitter. "Testing will now begin as part of our process for reactor start-up."

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-03-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 14:01 IST
Testing begins at UAE's nuclear power plant - operator
Representative Picture Image Credit: Flickr

The United Arab Emirates's Barakah nuclear power plant testing will begin after the fuel load was completed at the second unit, as part of the process to start up the reactor, the operator said on Tuesday on Twitter. The plant in the Al Dhafrah region of Abu Dhabi, one of the seven emirates making up the UAE and the nation's capital, is the first nuclear power station in the Arab world and part of the Gulf oil producer's efforts to diversify its energy mix.

"Our teams have successfully ensured all of the fuel assemblies are safely loaded into Unit 2 of the Barakah plant," said the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation. "Testing will now begin as part of our process for reactor start-up."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wecript, next-generation private & safe search engine, India’s answer to global tech giants

New Delhi India Whats the one thing that you crave for For some people, its financial freedom and for some, its freedom in a relationship. At the end of the day, you need your space, freedom, and control over your life. Privacy and control ...

Myanmar military cooperating with 5 neighbours, respects and values them

Myanmar ruling military council is cooperating with five neighbouring countries and values and respects their words, plus any countries that respect the stability of Myanmar, its junta said on Tuesday.Military spokesman Zaw Min Tun said Chi...

France to make COVID vaccines available to those aged over 70 - Macron

France will lower the age from which people can be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus to 70 from 75, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.From Saturday we will accelerate the vaccination campaign, said Macron, as he visited a...

Cop dies after his car falls in gorge in J&K

A 35-year-old policeman was killed on Tuesday after his private car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.Constable Amjad Hussain, a resident of Bhalla village, was on way to Doda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021