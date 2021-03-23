Left Menu

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira muted after historic slump, rouble slides as U.S. sanctions loom

"If inflation were to remain high or even rise, things will get rough for the currency if the central bank continues to hesitate to signal a rise in key rates." Emerging market stocks fell about 0.6%, with Russian equities tracking lower oil prices.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 23-03-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 14:46 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira muted after historic slump, rouble slides as U.S. sanctions loom
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Turkish lira found a floor on Tuesday after a historic 7.5% slump in the previous session following a central bank shake-up, while the Russian rouble hit a nearly seven-week low on looming U.S. sanctions against Moscow.

The lira was up about 1% at 7.7192 versus the dollar after falling close to its record low of 8.58 in the previous session as President Tayyip Erdogan replaced a hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high-interest rates. Monday's decline erased most of the gains for the lira since November 2020, with investors fearing a reversal of recent interest rate hikes that had revived the currency amid concerns over Turkey's falling forex reserves and high inflation levels.

"'Greed and fear' will remain the main short-term drivers for investors in Turkey," said Yerlan Syzdykov, global head of emerging markets at Amundi, Europe's largest asset manager with 1.7 trillion euro ($2 trillion) under management. "What will determine investors' risk appetite, in the long run, is the assessment of the capacity of the new economic team to maintain macroeconomic stability, delivering a transparent framework for monetary and fiscal policy."

The broader MSCI index of emerging market currencies was flat by 0840 GMT as the dollar firmed ahead of testimonies from U.S. policymakers about their tolerance for a recent rise in bond yields. The rouble was among the biggest decliners on the day, sliding 0.8% to its lowest since Feb. 5 as Russia braced for a new round of U.S. sanctions over what Washington says was its meddling in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, which Moscow denies.

In South Africa, the rand eased about 0.6% as the central bank kicks off a three-day policy meeting. The high-yielding currency has lost its appeal in the past few weeks as U.S. bond yields scaled one-year highs. Currencies in central and eastern Europe were muted against the euro, while the Hungarian forint slipped about 0.1% ahead of a central bank meeting.

"Market focus rests on whether the bank signals its continued willingness to look through the high levels of inflation, even in view of the recent forint weakness," said Thu Lan Nguyen, FX analyst at Commerzbank. "If inflation were to remain high or even rise, things will get rough for the currency if the central bank continues to hesitate to signal a rise in key rates."

Emerging market stocks fell about 0.6%, with Russian equities tracking lower oil prices. Turkey's stock index fell 5.3%, bringing its overall two-day decline to more than 14%. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021,

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wecript, next-generation private & safe search engine, India’s answer to global tech giants

New Delhi India Whats the one thing that you crave for For some people, its financial freedom and for some, its freedom in a relationship. At the end of the day, you need your space, freedom, and control over your life. Privacy and control ...

Myanmar military cooperating with 5 neighbours, respects and values them

Myanmar ruling military council is cooperating with five neighbouring countries and values and respects their words, plus any countries that respect the stability of Myanmar, its junta said on Tuesday.Military spokesman Zaw Min Tun said Chi...

France to make COVID vaccines available to those aged over 70 - Macron

France will lower the age from which people can be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus to 70 from 75, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.From Saturday we will accelerate the vaccination campaign, said Macron, as he visited a...

Cop dies after his car falls in gorge in J&K

A 35-year-old policeman was killed on Tuesday after his private car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.Constable Amjad Hussain, a resident of Bhalla village, was on way to Doda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021