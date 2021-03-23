Left Menu

Inequality rising under NDA govt: Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 15:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that economic inequality in the society has been increasing under the NDA government, a charge refuted by the BJP, which said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been sincerely working for the welfare of the poor.

Initiating the debate on the Finance Bill, 2021, Congress member Amar Singh said the economic situation in the country is deteriorating and charged that 73 percent of the country's wealth is going to just 1 percent of the population.

''Inequality is increasing very fast,'' he said.

Singh said except for agriculture, all sectors have been suffering due to the ''wrong'' policies adopted by the central government.

He said if the central government does a sample survey of the unorganized sector, which contributes 45 to 50 percent to the economy and provides employment to a similar number of people, it will find that the sector is the worst sufferer.

Singh charged that the government has given tax relief only to the rich whereas the common people have been suffering because of the price rise of essential commodities and petroleum products.

The Congress member claimed that allocation to the health and agriculture sectors has reduced which will create problems for the poor.

He also demanded that the three agricultural laws should be withdrawn as demanded by the agitating farmers.

BJP member Rajendra Agrawal said the BJP-led government has been working relentlessly for the welfare of the poor, deprived, backward, and women.

''Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed charge in 2014, he has been working for the all-round development of the poor and downtrodden without taking any break,'' he said.

Agrawal said the three agricultural acts enacted last year have been beneficial for farmers and many peasants have already benefitted from them.

He also blamed the Congress and Left parties for the poor condition of the country's agriculture and industrial sectors.

The BJP member charged the Congress cannot go beyond the prism of votes bank politics and when in power, carried out a development where it would get votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

