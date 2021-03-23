Left Menu

NATO must keep Turkey close despite differences, Blinken says

Updated: 23-03-2021 15:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The NATO alliance can emerge stronger after a period of internal divisions and must keep Turkey at the heart of transatlantic ties, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

Blinken said that, despite public differences with Ankara, the United States and NATO had a strong interest in keeping Turkey anchored in the alliance.

"Turkey is a long-standing and valued ally," Blinken told an event at NATO headquarters, saying it was also in Ankara's interest to remain in the alliance.

