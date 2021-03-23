NATO must keep Turkey close despite differences, Blinken says

NATO must keep Turkey close despite differences, Blinken saysReuters | Brussels | Updated: 23-03-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 15:08 IST
The NATO alliance can emerge stronger after a period of internal divisions and must keep Turkey at the heart of transatlantic ties, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.
Blinken said that, despite public differences with Ankara, the United States and NATO had a strong interest in keeping Turkey anchored in the alliance.
"Turkey is a long-standing and valued ally," Blinken told an event at NATO headquarters, saying it was also in Ankara's interest to remain in the alliance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- U.S.
- Turkey
- Antony Blinken
- State
- Ankara
- United States
- Blinken
ALSO READ
South Korea to boost funding for U.S. troops under new accord -State Department
Myanmar security forces 'maintaining' universities and hospitals - state newspaper
TMC seeks adjournment of Parliament session, cities elections in five states
TMC writes to Rajya Sabha Chairman seeking adjournment of Parliament session in wake of assembly polls in several states.
Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Monday presented the state budget for 2021-22 worth Rs 1,68,015 crore.