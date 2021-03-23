Left Menu

10-day camp underway at EME Sailing Club in Hyderabad

EME Sailing Association of Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) is conducting a 10 days YAI Certification Coaching Camp at EME Sailing Club located at Hussain Sagar Lake, Hyderabad with effect from March 22 to 30, informed ministry of Defence on Monday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-03-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 15:14 IST
10-day camp underway at EME Sailing Club in Hyderabad
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

EME Sailing Association of Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) is conducting a 10 days YAI Certification Coaching Camp at EME Sailing Club located at Hussain Sagar Lake, Hyderabad with effect from March 22 to 30, informed the Ministry of Defence on Monday. According to the official release, a total of 62 young participants with an age group starting from eight years onwards, are participating in this camp which includes 40 girls. This camp will cover basic and advance levels of training and will provide three levels of certificates.

This initiative is taken with an aim to promote the sport of sailing and to give a feel of the sport to the new generation. EME Sailing Association has always been involved in promoting the sports of sailing amongst the youth of Telangana State. Recently EME Sailing Association has imparted training to four youths from Telangana, who shall be participating in the upcoming National Sailing Championships. The camp is being organised under COVID-19 protocols. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France summoned Chinese envoy over insults, sanctions on EU officials

Frances foreign ministry summoned Chinas ambassador on Tuesday over repeated insults and threats aimed at French lawmakers and a researcher, and a decision by Beijing to sanction officials across the European Union, a diplomatic source said...

Have seen encouraging response towards Tennis Premier League in past two years: Leander Paes

After two successful years, the Tennis Premier League is all set to make a grand return for its third season. Promising to be bigger and better this year, the aim of the league is to popularise tennis as a sport in India and provide a platf...

Three military personnel killed after Russian nuclear-capable bomber malfunction -RIA

Three Russian military personnel were killed on Tuesday when a nuclear-capable Tupolev Tu-22M3 strategic bomber suffered a malfunction with its ejector seats at an airfield near Kaluga, the RIA news agency cited the defence ministry as sayi...

WRAPUP 5-West sanctions China over Xinjiang abuses, Beijing hits back at EU

The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the first such coordinated Western action against Beijing under new U.S. President Joe Biden. Be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021