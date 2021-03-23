10-day camp underway at EME Sailing Club in Hyderabad

EME Sailing Association of Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) is conducting a 10 days YAI Certification Coaching Camp at EME Sailing Club located at Hussain Sagar Lake, Hyderabad with effect from March 22 to 30, informed the Ministry of Defence on Monday. According to the official release, a total of 62 young participants with an age group starting from eight years onwards, are participating in this camp which includes 40 girls. This camp will cover basic and advance levels of training and will provide three levels of certificates.

This initiative is taken with an aim to promote the sport of sailing and to give a feel of the sport to the new generation. EME Sailing Association has always been involved in promoting the sports of sailing amongst the youth of Telangana State. Recently EME Sailing Association has imparted training to four youths from Telangana, who shall be participating in the upcoming National Sailing Championships. The camp is being organised under COVID-19 protocols. (ANI)

