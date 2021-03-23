Left Menu

POWERGRID launches e-Tendering Portal-PRANIT to lead to less paperwork

POWERGRID in pursuit of digitalisation has been undertaking a number of innovative enhancements within the SAP SRM framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 16:08 IST
POWERGRID launches e-Tendering Portal-PRANIT to lead to less paperwork
It has been certified by Standardisation, Testing and Quality Certification Directorate (STQC), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. Image Credit: Twitter(@pgcilindia)

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a central PSU under the Ministry of Power has established an e-Tendering Portal-PRANIT which will lead to less paperwork and ease of operation, making the tendering process more transparent. It has been certified by Standardisation, Testing and Quality Certification Directorate (STQC), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India.

With this, POWERGRID is now the only organization in India to have an eProcurement solution on SAP Supplier Relationship Management (SRM), complying with all applicable requirements relating to security and transparency as stipulated by STQC. POWERGRID in pursuit of digitalisation has been undertaking a number of innovative enhancements within the SAP SRM framework.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Sex scandal' continues to rock Karnataka assembly

The sex scandal allegedly involving BJP MLA and former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi rocked the Karnataka Assembly again on Tuesday, with the Opposition Congress protesting in the well of the house, demanding an inquiry monitored by the Chief J...

Maharashtra government is 'of extortion (vasuli), by extortion and for extortion': BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Maharashtra government is of extortion vasuli, by extortion and for extortion BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad....

First-ever jewellery trend report by Natural Diamond Council launched at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 23 ANINewsVoir Natural Diamond Council, India, launched their first-ever jewellery trend report at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week that offers insights and predictions of the upcoming natural diamond jewellery. The...

France summoned Chinese envoy over insults, sanctions on EU officials

Frances foreign ministry summoned Chinas ambassador on Tuesday over repeated insults and threats aimed at French lawmakers and a researcher, and a decision by Beijing to sanction officials across the European Union, a diplomatic source said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021