POWERGRID launches e-Tendering Portal-PRANIT to lead to less paperwork

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a central PSU under the Ministry of Power has established an e-Tendering Portal-PRANIT which will lead to less paperwork and ease of operation, making the tendering process more transparent. It has been certified by Standardisation, Testing and Quality Certification Directorate (STQC), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India.

With this, POWERGRID is now the only organization in India to have an eProcurement solution on SAP Supplier Relationship Management (SRM), complying with all applicable requirements relating to security and transparency as stipulated by STQC. POWERGRID in pursuit of digitalisation has been undertaking a number of innovative enhancements within the SAP SRM framework.

(With Inputs from PIB)