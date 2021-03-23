Cabinet approves signing of MoU between UPSC India and IARCSC Afghanistan

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), India and Independent Administrative Reforms and Civil Services Commission (IARCSC), Afghanistan.

The MoU will strengthen the relationship between IARCSC and UPSC. It will facilitate the sharing of experience and expertise of both parties in the area of recruitment.

Salient Features of the MoU:

Exchange of experience on a modern approach to public service recruitment and selection, particularly the functions of the UPSC and the IARCSC. Exchange of information and expertise including books, manuals and other documents which are not of a confidential nature. Sharing of expertise in the use of Information Technology (IT) in the preparation of written examinations and holding of Computer Based Recruitment Tests and Online Examinations. Sharing of experience in Single Window System for expeditious scrutiny and speedy disposal of applications. Sharing of experience and expertise on various processes involved in the examination system. Organize training sessions for officials, including short attachments to the Parties' secretariat/headquarters on all matters concerned by the respective mandate of the parties.

vii. Sharing of experience on the modalities adopted on the adult of processes and procedures followed by various Government Agencies in the recruitment of posts under the delegated power.

(With Inputs from PIB)