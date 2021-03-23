Left Menu

Naval project of ‘Extension of Jetty’ at Naval Wharf inaugurated

The 230-meter long jetty is one of the larger marine infrastructure projects being undertaken at Andaman and Nicobar Command both in terms of magnitude and technical complexity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 16:52 IST
The jetty will enable mooring alongside the Floating Dock and will significantly boost the ship berthing and maintenance capability of the Tri-Service Command. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBImphal)

A major Naval project of 'Extension of Jetty' at the Naval Wharf was inaugurated by Vice Admiral SR Sarma, Chief of Materiel of Indian Navy, on 22 March 2021. Rear Admiral Suraj Berry, Chief of Staff, HQ Andaman and Nicobar Command and Shri TN Krishnamoorthy, Chief Engineer, Andaman & Lakshadweep Harbour Works were present for the event.

The 230-meter long jetty is one of the larger marine infrastructure projects being undertaken at Andaman and Nicobar Command both in terms of magnitude and technical complexity. The jetty will enable mooring alongside the Floating Dock and will significantly boost the ship berthing and maintenance capability of the Tri-Service Command. The project was completed within stringent timelines of just about three years despite restrictions due to the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)

