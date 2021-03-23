Left Menu

Govt eager for implementation of DBT of fertilizer subsidy to farmers at the earliest: Gowda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 16:54 IST
Govt eager for implementation of DBT of fertilizer subsidy to farmers at the earliest: Gowda
Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda on Tuesday said the government is eager for implementation of direct cash transfer of fertilizer subsidy to farmers ''at the earliest'' but added that no final decision has yet been taken.

During the Question Hour, Gowda further said the government has taken several steps to reduce use of chemical fertilizer.

''The intention of government is that fertilizer subsidy should go direct to farmers bank account,'' he said.

Under the current practice, the government transfers subsidies to fertilizer companies while farmers purchase the product at a lower rate.

Gowda said he also heading Chintan Shivir Working Group on Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to farmers and 3-4 interaction sessions with the state government and with farmers have already taken place.

''But, final decision has not yet taken. We are eager that at the earliest it should be done,'' he said.

Under the proposed scheme, farmers will be directly transferred the subsidy for fertilizer purchases through their bank accounts.

A Committee of Secretaries headed by the Cabinet Secretary has been set up to develop the broad contours of the DBT framework, under which direct cash transfer to farmers can be implemented.

The committee in its meeting on January 16, 2020, had recommended the constitution of nodal committee to be co-chaired by Secretaries of Department of Fertilizers and Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare to formulate and implement direct cash transfer in fertilizers.

The minister said the nodal committee has held two meetings.

Gowda said there are several issues that need to be debated and discussed.

''All the stakeholders need to be consulted, including state governments and farmers, to come to a conclusion how it could be done,'' he said.

Replying to a query by SAD's Harsimrat Kaul Badal as to which stakeholders the Centre had consulted from Punjab, and what the view of the Punjab government was on the matter, Gowda said, ''Consultations have been held nationally in all states, including Punjab. It is only after we finalise the issue and take some decision that I will be able to tell you what the Punjab government view is.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 pandemic underlined importance of quality healthcare system accessible to all: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said the COVID-19 pandemic underlined the importance of a quality healthcare system accessible to every individual.He said the year 2020 was a watershed moment for healthcare in India as well as around t...

Liquor unit busted in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 5 men held

A liquor manufacturing unit was busted as five people were arrested and alcohol worth Rs 50 lakh seized here on Tuesday, police said.According to Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhishek Yadav, police seized 180 liquor cartons and a car parked near Pinna...

Dhawan's 98 and Krunal's sensational fifty on debut fire India to 317/5

Shikhar Dhawan delivered under pressure with a solid 98 before Krunal Pandya smashed the fastest fifty by a debutant to fire India to 317 for five in the first ODI here on Tuesday.After Dhawan and Virat Kohli 56 off 60 shared 105 runs for t...

Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny unveil plan for big spring protest

Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Tuesday they wanted to stage the biggest anti-Kremlin street protest in modern Russian history this spring to demand the opposition politicians release. Navalny, 44, is serving a two an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021