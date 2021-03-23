Govt eager for implementation of DBT of fertilizer subsidy to farmers at the earliest: Gowda

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda on Tuesday said the government is eager for implementation of direct cash transfer of fertilizer subsidy to farmers ''at the earliest'' but added that no final decision has yet been taken.

During the Question Hour, Gowda further said the government has taken several steps to reduce use of chemical fertilizer.

''The intention of government is that fertilizer subsidy should go direct to farmers bank account,'' he said.

Under the current practice, the government transfers subsidies to fertilizer companies while farmers purchase the product at a lower rate.

Gowda said he also heading Chintan Shivir Working Group on Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to farmers and 3-4 interaction sessions with the state government and with farmers have already taken place.

''But, final decision has not yet taken. We are eager that at the earliest it should be done,'' he said.

Under the proposed scheme, farmers will be directly transferred the subsidy for fertilizer purchases through their bank accounts.

A Committee of Secretaries headed by the Cabinet Secretary has been set up to develop the broad contours of the DBT framework, under which direct cash transfer to farmers can be implemented.

The committee in its meeting on January 16, 2020, had recommended the constitution of nodal committee to be co-chaired by Secretaries of Department of Fertilizers and Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare to formulate and implement direct cash transfer in fertilizers.

The minister said the nodal committee has held two meetings.

Gowda said there are several issues that need to be debated and discussed.

''All the stakeholders need to be consulted, including state governments and farmers, to come to a conclusion how it could be done,'' he said.

Replying to a query by SAD's Harsimrat Kaul Badal as to which stakeholders the Centre had consulted from Punjab, and what the view of the Punjab government was on the matter, Gowda said, ''Consultations have been held nationally in all states, including Punjab. It is only after we finalise the issue and take some decision that I will be able to tell you what the Punjab government view is.''

