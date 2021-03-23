Left Menu

Offline classes to continue by strictly adhering to COVID-19 norms: Karnataka Dy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr C.N Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday said strict vigilance will be put in place to ensure adherence to the standard operating procedure (SOP) while continuing the offline classes and examinations by the universities in the state amid the rising cases of COVID-19.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:28 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr C.N Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday said strict vigilance will be put in place to ensure adherence to the standard operating procedure (SOP) while continuing the offline classes and examinations by the universities in the state amid the rising cases of COVID-19. The decision is applied to all universities, colleges, polytechnics, and all other educational institutions which come under the department of higher education in the state.

In a meeting held with regard to the situation which may arise due to the possible outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19, it was decided to continue the offline classes by strictly adhering to SOP's and to direct the universities and all the colleges in this regard, he said. "The ways that the possible second wave of COVID-19 may impact on academic activities were discussed and this has been discussed with the chief minister also. The matters with regard to conducting online and offline classes, higher semester exams, lower semester exams were also discussed in detail," Narayan said.

It was also decided after detailed deliberations with the senior officials of the department to submit a request to the Additional Chief Secretary, to continue the functioning of the hostels which work under the department of social welfare and backward classes, he told. Kumara Naik, Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Dr. Timmegowda, Vice-Chairman, Higher Education Council (HEC), Gopala Joshi, Executive Director, HEC, P.Pradeep, Commissioner, Department of Collegiate Education were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

