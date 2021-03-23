BRIEF-Prince Harry To Become Chief Impact Officer Of BetterUp Inc, A Coaching And Mental Health Firm- WSJ

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
... ...
Actor Kangana Ranaut got emotional and broke down on Tuesday at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Thalaivi in Chennai. Kangana got teary-eyed while talking about her bond with director Vijay and thanked him for encouraging her.The Que...
A volcano erupted near Icelands capital Reykjavik on Friday, shooting lava high into the night sky after thousands of small earthquakes in recent weeks. The eruption occurred near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, aroun...
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday told Parliament that the government has constituted an experts panel to examine objections and suggestions received in response to the draft notification regarding imposing ban on 27 pest...
Actor Kangana Ranaut got emotional and broke down on Tuesday at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Thalaivi in Chennai. Kangana got teary-eyed while talking about her bond with director Vijay and thanked him for encouraging her.The Que...