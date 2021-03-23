Left Menu

Maharashtra ATS seizes Volvo car in Daman in connection with Mansukh Hiren murder case

Maharashtra ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) has seized a Volvo Car from Daman in connection with the Mansukh Hiran murder case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:42 IST
Maharashtra ATS Chief Jaijeet Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) has seized a Volvo Car from Daman in connection with the Mansukh Hiran murder case. The car seized today has been sent for analysis by the Forensic Science Laboratory in Mumbai, said Maharashtra ATS Chief Jaijeet Singh, ADG ATS.

The arrested Mumbai Police official Sachin Waze, whose name came up in Mansukh Hiran's death case allegedly used a fake Aadhar card while booking a room in a 5-star hotel in Mumbai, said National Investigation Agency (NIA) sources. According to NIA sources, Waze had booked the Mumbai hotel room between February 16- 20. He was also seen carrying five bags into the hotel in the CCTV footage of the hotel.

Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) was arrested in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near the residence of Mukesh Ambani on February 25. Wasze was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in the Mansukh Hiren's death case. He has been sent to NIA custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing the explosives-laden vehicle outside the residence of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Hiren, the owner of the vehicle was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

