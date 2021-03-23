Left Menu

Maha: Fire at cloth factory in Bhiwandi; no casualties

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-03-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 18:20 IST
Maha: Fire at cloth factory in Bhiwandi; no casualties
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at a cloth factory in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, but no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted at the factory in Fatima Nagar at 3.45 pm, said Santosh Kadam, the chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell.

Two fire engines from the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation battled the blaze for a couple of hours before bringing it under control, the official said.

The factory was completely gutted in the blaze, but no casualties were reported in the incident, he said.

The cooling operations are currently underway, he said, adding that the cause for the fire is being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man gets life term for killing elderly man in Odisha

A local court in Odishas Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday ordered a person to life imprisonment after convicting him for the murder of an elderly man who had refused to give him liquor for free.Rairangpur additional district court judge Anupr...

India files appeal against Cairn arbitration award

India is believed to have challenged in a court in The Hague an arbitration tribunal verdict that overturned its demand for Rs 10,247 crore in back taxes from Cairn Energy Plc -- the second time in three months that it has refused to accept...

World Bank expanding vaccine financing, sees trade at core of recovery

The World Bank Group will have vaccine programs in 30 countries by the end of April, backed by some 2 billion in financing, bank president David Malpass said on Tuesday, adding that expanded trade is critically important for the recovery of...

Aid agency sounds alarm over children killed in Yemen's war

Children accounted for a quarter of civilian casualties over the last three years in Yemens grinding war between Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the internationally recognised government, a child relief agency said Tuesday.More than 2,300 chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021