India opt to field in third women's T20 against South Africa

India won the toss and opted to field against South Africa in the third and final women's T20 International here on Tuesday.

Ayushi Soni was handed her India cap before the toss.

SA Women have already pocketed the three-match series having won the first two matches here.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Simran Bahadur, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni. South Africa Women: Sune Luus (c), Lizelle Lee, Anne Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Faye Tunnicliffe, Lara Goodall, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (w), Shabnim Ismail, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune.

