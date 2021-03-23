4 security personnel killed, several injured in IED blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Three District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans and one police personnel lost their lives in an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters, Inspector General of Bastar, P Sundarraj said, "Three District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans and one police personnel have lost their lives in an IED blast by Naxals in Narayanpur. 14 security personnel injured including, two critical personnel."

"We are looking into the matter, further probe is underway," he added. On March 14, one Naxal was killed in an explosion while planting an IED near Gayathapara in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, along Bechapal-Hurepal road. (ANI)

