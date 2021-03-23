Police identify suspect in Colorado supermarket shooting
Police have identified a 21-year-old man as the suspect in the killing of 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket. Authorities also identified nine victims after previously identifying a police officer who had been killed. Authorities say the victims were men and women between the ages of 20 and 65.PTI | Boulder | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:30 IST
