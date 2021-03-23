SA Women score 112/7 in 3rd T20I against India Women

SA Women score 112/7 in 3rd T20I against India WomenPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:30 IST
Put in to bat, South Africa Women scored 112 for 7 in the third and final T20 International against India Women here on Tuesday.
Brief Scores: South Africa Women: 112 for 7 from 20 overs (Sune Luus 28, Lara Goodall 25 not out; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3/9).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
