UP govt issues guidelines to curb COVID-19 surge ahead of Holi celebrations

Amid a surge in COVID-19 infections, Uttar Pradesh has issued specific guidelines ahead of Holi celebrations, including no processions to be carried out without prior permission. According to the guidelines, people above 60 years of age, children below 10 years of age and people with co-morbidities are not allowed to participate in any kind of celebration.

The state will remain on high alert and people have been instructed to maintain social distancing, wear masks and use sanitisers during any processions held after getting approval from the government. Guests will have to undergo a COVID-19 test before entering a home ahead of Holi celebrations, while a holiday has been declared from March 24 to 31 for all classes up to VIIIth standard in government, private and semi-official schools.

Holidays have also been declared in other educational institutions except for medical and nursing colleges up to March 31, however, if there are any ongoing examinations in the institutions, those exams will be continued. According to the guidelines, contract tracing will be speeded up and COVID help desks will also be activated. Furthermore, infrared thermometers and oxymeters will be used to identify symptomatic patients.

Large crowds at public places will be disallowed and police will take appropriate steps regarding the matter. Social distancing would be required for inmates released from jail. (ANI)

