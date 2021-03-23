Left Menu

COVID: Govt, private schools, colleges except medical colleges to be closed in Telangana from tomorrow

Amid the rising Covid cases in the state, the Telangana government has decided to shut all educational institutions from tomorrow.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:57 IST
COVID: Govt, private schools, colleges except medical colleges to be closed in Telangana from tomorrow
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Amid the rising Covid cases in the state, the Telangana government has decided to shut all educational institutions from tomorrow. Except for medical colleges, all government and private educational institutions (schools, colleges, hostels) will be closed from tomorrow, however, the online classes will continue. Education Minister in the state Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the closure of educational institutions in view of the rapid rise in the new case of coronavirus.

According to Reddy, Coronavirus is spreading again in the country. The same situation is seen in our neighbouring states. "Corona cases are also coming up in educational institutions in our state. The state government believes that there is a danger due to teaching and non-teaching activities in educational institutions. The governments of the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh etc. have already closed educational institutions," she said. Parents of students in our state are also expressing concerns about the spread of coronavirus. They are requesting the government to temporarily close educational institutions. After the review, the government has decided to temporarily close all educational institutions in the state as a precaution from tomorrow (24.3.2021) to prevent the spread of corona in the state from the viewpoint of present negative circumstances, as per the Education Minister.

"These closed orders apply to all hostels, gurukul institutes, government and private educational institutions in the state except medical colleges. Online training classes for students will continue as usual. I request all the people of the state to cooperate with the measures taken by the government to curb the corona, wear masks as a responsibility, maintain physical distance and take care of hygiene etc," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says stands by Philippines in concerns over China's 'maritime militia'

The United States on Tuesday said it stood with the Philippines, in its concerns over the gathering of Chinas maritime militia vessels near Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea, urging Beijing to stop such actions.We call on Beijing to stop ...

EU-China deal grinds into reverse after tit-for-tat sanctions

Fewer than three months after it was agreed, progress to pass an EU-China deal giving European companies better access to Chinese markets has sharply reversed after tit-for-tat sanctions.China blacklisted five members of the European Parlia...

Two-window transfer ban on SC East Bengal revoked

The appeals committee of the All India Football Federation on Tuesday revoked the two-window transfer ban imposed on SC East Bengal, an official said.We can sign players now. We had appealed against the two-window transfer ban which has bee...

11 killed after deadly fire in Rohingya camp in Bangladesh: Govt official

At least 11 people were killed after a massive overnight fire swept through three crammed Rohingya camps in Bangladeshs southeastern Coxs Bazar district, destroying thousands of shelters housing 45,000 people, a senior Bangladeshi official ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021