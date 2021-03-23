India Women vs SA Women 3rd T20I scoreboard

India Women Innings Shafali Verma c S Ismail b Shangase 60 Smriti Mandhana not out 48 Harleen Deol not out 4 Extras: (w-2) 2 Total: (For 1 wicket in 11 overs) 114 Fall of Wickets: 1/96 Bowling: Shabnim Ismail 2-0-37-0, Nadine de Klerk 3-0-32-0, Tumi Sekhukhune 3- 0-20-0, Anne Bosch 1-0-7-0, Nondumiso Shangase 2-0-18-1.

