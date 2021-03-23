India Women vs SA Women 3rd T20I scoreboard

India Women vs SA Women 3rd T20I scoreboardPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:03 IST
India Women Innings Shafali Verma c S Ismail b Shangase 60 Smriti Mandhana not out 48 Harleen Deol not out 4 Extras: (w-2) 2 Total: (For 1 wicket in 11 overs) 114 Fall of Wickets: 1/96 Bowling: Shabnim Ismail 2-0-37-0, Nadine de Klerk 3-0-32-0, Tumi Sekhukhune 3- 0-20-0, Anne Bosch 1-0-7-0, Nondumiso Shangase 2-0-18-1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Tumi Sekhukhune
- Wickets
- Ismail b Shangase
- Anne Bosch
ALSO READ
Preserve, revive, restore: Indian ponds spring back to life
Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?
International Women's Day: PM Modi salutes 'Nari Shakti', says India takes pride in accomplishments of women
Oppo Band Style launching today in India: Here's everything we know so far
Madhur Bhandarkar wraps up 'India Lockdown' shoot