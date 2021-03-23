Gujarat ATS arrests accused Mohsin from Pune in Ahmedabad's Kalupur blast case
Gujarat ATS has achieved great success in the 2006 blast case in the Kalupur area of Ahmedabad. Gujarat ATS has arrested an accused named Mohsin from Pune. It may be mentioned that a bomb blast took place at Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad in 2006 at the behest of Pakistan's ISI.
Earlier in the day, the fugitive accused in the case, Abdul Razzaq Ghazi, was arrested 14 years later by the ATS from the Bangladesh border in West Bengal. He helped the masterminds of the blast case flee Pakistan. Gujarat ATS had received information that Abdul Razzaq Ghazi, a fugitive accused in the Kalupur bomb blast case, was picked up from Solda Bazar in West Bengal's 9 Parganas district on a tip-off. Then again today ATS has got another success in the 2006 Kalupur blast case. (ANI)
