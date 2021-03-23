Left Menu

J-K's govt reviews Amarnath Yatra arrangements

The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, Piyush Singla on Tuesday chaired a meeting of concerned officers to review the arrangements for smooth conduct of this year's Amarnath Yatra at Dak Bungalow Khanabal.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:49 IST
J-K's govt reviews Amarnath Yatra arrangements
Visual of the meeting on Amarnath Yatra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, Piyush Singla on Tuesday chaired a meeting of concerned officers to review the arrangements for smooth conduct of this year's Amarnath Yatra at Dak Bungalow Khanabal. "In the meeting, it was informed that all arrangements and facilities for the smooth conducts of Yatra will be put in place well in time. The DDC impressed upon the officers to ensure proper arrangements are made at all transit and base camps, halting stations and along the routes for a smooth and successful Yatra," read the release by the Jammu and Kashmir's government.

Showing satisfaction over past practices, Singla entrusted upon the officers to augment their efforts and services in wake of the anticipated increase in the number of Yatries. He also called for the identification of additional parking areas besides the up-gradation of toilet facilities by a plastic disposal system. The officers of Police and Paramilitary Forces, Health, Fire and Emergency, Jalshakti, Transport, Revenue and other departments were directed to keep requisite facilities available for pilgrims at all locations.

While directing the renovation and repairing of buildings, roads, toilets and tracks used during Yatra, Singla asked officers to mobilise men and machinery to expedite the pace of ongoing work in this regard. The DDC also directed the deputation of volunteers from the civil defence for assisting pilgrims for smooth utilisation of services available during the Yatra period. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN teams assisting tens of thousands of refugees, after massive fire rips through camp in Bangladesh

Though exact numbers are yet to be confirmed, initial estimates indicate that more than 87,000 refugees could have been affected by the fire, which started around 3 pm on Monday local time in Camp 8W of the Kutupalong mega camp.It is not cu...

Mexican women say gender discrimination plagues U.S. temporary work programs

By Christine Murray MEXICO CITY, March 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A group of Mexican women migrants has filed a complaint accusing the U.S. government of violating a trade agreement by failing to enforce gender discrimination laws in t...

Poland to announce new coronavirus restrictions by Thursday

Poland will announce new COVID-19 restrictions for the next two weeks by Thursday at the latest, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday, as the country braces for what could be a second Easter spent under a strict lockdown.Faced ...

Portugal's tax watchdog investigating EDP's dams sale

Portugals tax watchdog is investigating a multi-billion euro sale of six dams by utility EDP to French firm Engie after opposition lawmakers claimed it used loopholes to avoid the payment of over 100 million euros 118.60 million in taxes.In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021