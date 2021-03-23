Left Menu

NEEPCO has lifted power supply regulation to MeECL: Meghalaya Power Minister

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:51 IST
NEEPCO has lifted power supply regulation to MeECL: Meghalaya Power Minister

The North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) has lifted the regulation of power supply to Meghalaya after MeECL assured to clear the outstanding dues in three instalments, Power Minister James K Sangma said on Tuesday.

The Power minister also declared that there will be no more load shedding from Tuesday afternoon.

''I'm happy to inform that due to concerted efforts of Power Dept, CMD (MeECL) & constant support & guidance of Hon'ble Chief Minister @SangmaConrad, NEEPCO has withdrawn Power regulation today. No more load shedding from 2 PM onwards,'' the power minister tweeted.

The decision was taken after Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) has paid an amount of Rs 127.53 crore of Rs 504.41 crore to NEEPCO on March 19, towards partial liquidation of the outstanding dues.

On Monday, the MeECL vide an e-mail has also given a commitment to pay the amount due and payable to NEEPCO in three equal instalments on or before April 30, May 31 and June 30 on best effort basis.

The NEEPCO in its letter to the Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD) of MeECL, however, maintained that further course of action by NEEPCO will be guided by the outcome of the updates on the steps taken by the MeECL.

''In consideration of your assurances for payment of the balance dues in three equal instalments in April, May and June, the regulation notice is being withdrawn with effect from 14:00 hrs of March 23,'' NEEPCO Executive Director (Commercial) NK Mao said in the letter.

''However, NEEPCO will regularly update itself regarding the specific steps taken by MeECL towards lodging of disbursal request with REC/PFC for the second tranche of loan including fulfilment of enabling pre-conditionalities for disbursement to avert an eleventh hour financial crisis in NEEPCO that may hamper its operations. Further course of action by NEEPCO will be guided by the outcome of such updates,'' he added.

Meanwhile, the NEEPCO has accordingly requested the Executive Director, North Eastern Regional Load Despatch Centre, Power System Operation Corporation Limited to withdraw the regulation with effect from 2 pm on Tuesday.

''Further, it is confirmed that MeECLs share from NEEPCO power stations from 14:00 hourrs 23.3.2021 onwards has not been sold on any platform and may be scheduled to MeECL accordingly,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN teams assisting tens of thousands of refugees, after massive fire rips through camp in Bangladesh

Though exact numbers are yet to be confirmed, initial estimates indicate that more than 87,000 refugees could have been affected by the fire, which started around 3 pm on Monday local time in Camp 8W of the Kutupalong mega camp.It is not cu...

Mexican women say gender discrimination plagues U.S. temporary work programs

By Christine Murray MEXICO CITY, March 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A group of Mexican women migrants has filed a complaint accusing the U.S. government of violating a trade agreement by failing to enforce gender discrimination laws in t...

Poland to announce new coronavirus restrictions by Thursday

Poland will announce new COVID-19 restrictions for the next two weeks by Thursday at the latest, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday, as the country braces for what could be a second Easter spent under a strict lockdown.Faced ...

Portugal's tax watchdog investigating EDP's dams sale

Portugals tax watchdog is investigating a multi-billion euro sale of six dams by utility EDP to French firm Engie after opposition lawmakers claimed it used loopholes to avoid the payment of over 100 million euros 118.60 million in taxes.In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021