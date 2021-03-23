Left Menu

Maharashtra reports 28,699 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra has reported 28,699 new COVID-19 cases, 13,165 recoveries, and 132 deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:55 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra has reported 28,699 new COVID-19 cases, 13,165 recoveries, and 132 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the State Health Department, the total count of cases has gone up to 25,33,026 including 2,30,641 active cases and 22,47,495 recoveries.

Pune district reported 5,722 positive cases and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative cases in the district stand at 4,79,521, while the total number of recoveries stand at 4,27,400.

There are 42,650 active cases in Pune. As many as 9,640 people in the district succumbed to the virus. Mumbai reported 3,512 new COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative cases in the capital city to 3,69,426.

While 1,203 people have recovered from the disease, eight people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. Total recovered cases in the city stand at 3,29,234 and the death toll is 11,600, Mumbai has 27,672 active cases.

Nagpur reported 3,095 new COVID-19 cases 2,136 recoveries and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the district stand at 25,33,026, total recoveries at 22,47,495 and death toll at 53,589. (ANI)

