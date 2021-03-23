Mission Shakti: Women briefed about schemes on self reliance in Lucknow

Left Menu

As part of the Uttar Pradesh government's effort to make women 'Atmnirbhar', several events were organised in Lucknow on Tuesday by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the state capital under the Mission Shakti campaign.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-03-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As part of the Uttar Pradesh government's effort to make women 'Atmnirbhar', several events were organised in Lucknow on Tuesday by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the state capital under the Mission Shakti campaign. In the events, attended by hundreds of women, information and awareness on welfare schemes were given. The group of women were specifically given detailed information about the One District One Product (ODOP) margin money scheme, Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, ODOP toolkit scheme, Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana, a training scheme for SC/ST and OBCs, and Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) scheme.

State law minister Brajesh Pathak and mayor Sanyukta Bhatia were present at the event organized by the district industry and entrepreneurship promotion centre at Lucknow Nagar Nigam headquarters. A similar event was held at the centre's block office in Sarojini Nagar which was presided over by Swati Singh, Minister of state for women and child development. Apart from being made aware of various welfare schemes, they were also given tips on self-defence.

Other such events were held at KK Palace, Alambagh, Chowk, Malihabad, and Mohanlalganj. (ANI)

