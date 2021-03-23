Left Menu

Karnataka: All those residing in 'Containment Zone' at Manipal Institute of Technology to be tested for COVID

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-03-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

All people residing in the 'Containment Zone' at Manipal Institute of Technology at Manipal Campus to be tested for COVID-19, informed the director of the institute, D Srikanth Rao on Tuesday. "All those residing in 'Containment Zone' at Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal Campus to be tested for COVID-19," said the director.

Yesterday, Udupi District Health Officer, Dr Sudhir Chandra Sooda said, "45 new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday among students and contacts, taking the total cases in Manipal Institute of Technology (in Manipal) campus, to 299. A total of 5800 students quarantined on campus." On March 18, the Campus of the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) in Manipal was declared as a containment zone by the Udipi administration after 59 people tested Covid-19 positive over the past few days.

"Six States- Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu- are reporting a surge in daily new cases. They together account for 80.90 per cent of the new cases (40,715) reported in the last 24 hours," read the release by the Union Health Ministry today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

