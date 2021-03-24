Left Menu

Democratic U.S. senators urge Biden to speed sanctions over Nord Stream 2

urge that the effort to build strong Nord Stream 2 sanctions packages be accelerated to meet the urgency of the moment," they said, noting that the pipeline will be completed this year if construction continues unimpeded. The $11 billion project is about 94% complete and analysts say it could be finished between June and September.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 00:10 IST
Democratic U.S. senators urge Biden to speed sanctions over Nord Stream 2

Two senior U.S. Senate Democrats urged President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday to apply all its diplomatic weight to stop the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Europe, increasing pressure from members of his party. Senators Bob Menendez, the influential chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Jeanne Shaheen, who chairs the panel's Europe subcommittee, asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to implement sanctions under existing laws.

"This pipeline must be stopped and your leadership is required towards that end," they wrote in a letter. "We do ... urge that the effort to build strong Nord Stream 2 sanctions packages be accelerated to meet the urgency of the moment," they said, noting that the pipeline will be completed this year if construction continues unimpeded.

The $11 billion project is about 94% complete and analysts say it could be finished between June and September. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nord Stream 2, led by Russia state energy company Gazprom with its Western partners, would take Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea. The pipeline would bypass Ukraine, likely depriving it of lucrative transit revenues and potentially undermining its efforts to counter Russian aggression.

U.S. companies also want to sell Europe liquefied natural gas (LNG) as an alternative to Russian gas, which is usually cheaper. Close ally Germany needs gas as it weans itself off nuclear and coal.

Blinken said last week that any entities involved with the project "should immediately abandon work." He will soon meet his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, to discuss the project. U.S. lawmakers criticized the State Department last month for not sanctioning new companies building the project when it issued a report to Congress. The next report is due in mid May, though any new sanctions could come ahead of it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

‘Seize the moment’ to recover and rebuild better, UN deputy chief urges Asia-Pacific nations

Addressing the eighth Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development, convened by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific ESCAP, Amina Mohammed, highlighted the importance of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development...

White House considers executive actions on gun violence

U.S. President Joe Biden is considering a number of executive actions to address gun violence in addition to legislative proposals, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.We are certainly considering a range of levers, ...

Soccer-De Bruyne unsure of workload as Belgium kick off World Cup campaign

Kevin De Bruyne has not discussed with Belgium coach Roberto Martinez whether he will feature in all three of their World Cup qualifiers over the next week or be spared with a tough club schedule ahead. I have no idea what the coach is aimi...

London police arrest man on suspicion of terrorism offences

London police arrested a man on suspicion of explosive substance and terrorism offences, the Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday. A 53-year old man was detained on Monday on suspicion of possessing an explosive substance.On Tuesday he was s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021