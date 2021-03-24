Left Menu

U.S. senators push solar lobby to detail firms' links to forced labor in China

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 00:38 IST
A bipartisan pair of U.S. senators has asked the leading solar energy lobbying group to clarify U.S. dependence on solar products linked to forced labor in China's Xinjiang region, part of a push in Congress to address Beijing's rights abuses. Republican Marco Rubio and Democrat Jeff Merkley sent a letter on Tuesday asking the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) to detail measures it or its member companies have taken to ensure that solar products sourced from Xinjiang, including polysilicon, are not made using forced labor.

The senators asked SEIA for information on "the extent to which the U.S. solar supply chain is currently dependent" on polysilicon and solar ingots/wafers made in Xinjiang, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters. Polysilicon is the key raw material used to produce solar panels that generate electricity from sunlight. Most panels installed in the United States are produced in Asia.

In the letter, the senators said that the SEIA had pledged to protect consumers and that reliance on a China-based supply chain "fails to protect consumers from inadvertently contributing to human rights abuses abroad through their choice to consume renewable energy at home." Dan Whitten, SEIA's vice president of public affairs, said the group shared the senators' concerns about "the alleged use of forced labor in the solar supply chain".

"We have called on American solar companies to completely leave the Xinjiang region by June and are working hard to develop a supply chain traceability protocol that can be used as a compliance tool to ensure the products they use are free of forced labor," Whitten said. Rubio and Merkley partnered earlier this year to reintroduce legislation that would ban all products from Xinjiang without specific approvals, and the U.S. State Department has made a determination that Chinese officials are perpetrating a genocide in Xinjiang.

United Nations experts and rights groups estimate over a million people, mainly Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, have been detained in a vast system of camps in China's western Xinjiang region in recent years. Many former inmates have said they were subject to ideological training and abuse in the camps. China denies all accusations of abuse.

