IMF staff recommends new allocation of $650 bln in emergency reserves - sources

IMF staff recommends new allocation of $650 bln in emergency reserves - sourcesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2021 01:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 01:19 IST
The staff of the International Monetary Fund has recommended a new allocation of $650 billion in the Fund's emergency reserves, or Special Drawing Rights, given a new assessment of global reserve needs, sources briefed on the issue said on Tuesday.
The IMF's executive board will discuss the recommendation later Tuesday, the sources said.