U.S. and Iraq will hold strategic dialogue in April -White House

U.S. and Iraq will hold strategic dialogue in April -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2021 02:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 01:58 IST
The United States and Iraq will hold a strategic dialogue in April and the meetings will clarify that coalition forces are in Iraq for training and advising Iraqi forces so Islamic State militants cannot reconstitute, the White House said on Tuesday. "This will be an important opportunity to discuss our mutual interests across a range of fields from security to culture, trade, and climate," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.
"The meetings will further clarify that coalition forces are in Iraq solely for the purpose of training and advising Iraqi forces to ensure that ISIS cannot reconstitute," she added. (Reporting By Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
