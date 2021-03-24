Iraq approves deal to award Schlumberger $480 mln deal to drill oil wells - Cabinet statement

Iraq approves deal to award Schlumberger $480 mln deal to drill oil wells - Cabinet statementReuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 03:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 03:04 IST
The Iraqi cabinet on Tuesday approved a deal to award U.S. company Schlumberger Ltd a $480 million deal to drill 96 oil wells in the south, according to a statement.
Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, relies on oil exports for nearly all its state revenue.
