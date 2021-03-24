Left Menu

At NATO, Blinken warns Germany over Nord Stream 2 pipeline

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the Nord Stream 2 pipeline being built from Russia to Germany ran counter to the European Union's own interests and could undermine Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 04:18 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 04:18 IST
At NATO, Blinken warns Germany over Nord Stream 2 pipeline

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the Nord Stream 2 pipeline being built from Russia to Germany ran counter to the European Union's own interests and could undermine Ukraine. Germany is pushing for the pipeline's completion, despite sustained U.S. opposition over more than a decade. The United States fears Russia could use Nord Stream 2 as leverage to weaken EU states by increasing dependency on Moscow.

"President (Joe) Biden has been very clear, he believes the pipeline is a bad idea, bad for Europe, bad for the United States, ultimately it is in contradiction to the EU's own security goals," Blinken said as he met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. "It has the potential to undermine the interests of Ukraine, Poland and a number of close partners and allies," Blinken added, saying that a U.S. law required Washington to impose sanctions on companies participating in the Nord Stream 2 project.

Blinken also emphasized Washington's opposition to the pipeline in his meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Tuesday, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. Nord Stream 2 will bypass Ukraine, a Western ally, potentially depriving it of valuable transit fees. It will also increase European energy dependency on Russia and compete with shipments of U.S. liquefied natural gas.

The pipeline is already around 95% built, and could be finished by September, analysts who monitor tracking data say.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equity futures under pressure after U.S. stocks, oil slide

Asian stocks were poised to follow Wall Street lower on Wednesday as the cost of the U.S. stimulus and infrastructure plans and new pandemic curbs limited investors risk appetite. Hong Kongs Hang Seng index futures fell 0.2. In Japan, Nikke...

Biden's nomination for Pentagon policy adviser hits roadblock

President Joe Bidens nomination of Colin Kahl to be the Pentagons top policy adviser ran into a roadblock on Tuesday when two Democratic senators said they would not back him until the president committed to a more diverse Cabinet. Senator ...

N.Korea fired two cruise missiles off west coast on Sunday -Yonhap

North Korea fired two cruise missiles off its west coast on Sunday in its first publicly known weapons test since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, South Koreas Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.The Yonhap report, which came afte...

Brazil sees record COVID-19 deaths as Bolsonaro swears in fourth minister

Brazil suffered a record 3,251 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, as President Jair Bolsonaro prepared to address the nation after swearing in his fourth health minister since the countrys snowballing coronavirus pandemic began last year. The new ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021