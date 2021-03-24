Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equity futures under pressure after U.S. stocks, oil slide

Asian stocks were poised to follow Wall Street lower on Wednesday as the cost of the U.S. stimulus and infrastructure plans and new pandemic curbs limited investors' risk appetite.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2021 04:50 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 04:50 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equity futures under pressure after U.S. stocks, oil slide

Asian stocks were poised to follow Wall Street lower on Wednesday as the cost of the U.S. stimulus and infrastructure plans and new pandemic curbs limited investors' risk appetite. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures fell 0.2%. In Japan, Nikkei futures were 0.6% lower. Australian futures traded either side of unchanged.

Small cap stocks, energy and international equities fell on Tuesday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 308.05 points, or 0.94%, to 32,423.15, the S&P 500 lost 30.07 points, or 0.76%, to 3,910.52 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 149.85 points, or 1.12%, to 13,227.70.

Benchmark 10-year notes rose 19/32 in price to yield 1.6153%, from 1.682% late on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke to Congress. Powell downplayed the risk of inflation. Yellen said the U.S. economy remains at risk as she fielded lawmakers' questions about possible infrastructure and tax increase plans under consideration.

Crude oil futures tumbled more than 6% due to demand concerns amid a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Germany extended its lockdown to April 18. A U.S. health agency said the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine developed with Oxford University may have included outdated information in its data, further fueling investor concerns over the recovery.

"Risk assets continued their second day of decline, as outbreak concerns rose in Europe. The bond market saw heavy inflows, further flattening the long-end of the curve," Commonwealth Bank of Australia market analysts said note. The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies, weighing on gold prices.

U.S. manufacturing data was due later on Wednesday and Powell was expected to give the same prepared testimony to a Senate banking panel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Brazil club ordered to remove sexist ads from social media

A Brazilian football team was ordered to remove a sexist and misogynist ad on Tuesday after it posted a picture of a semi-naked woman offering fans a club discount at a sex hotel, a regulator said. The ad featured the scantily clad woman wi...

EXPLAINER-After Israel's tight election, who matters and what happens next?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to secure a solid parliamentary majority in Israels election, according to TV exit polls early on Wednesday which predicted no clear winner.The right-wing bloc led by Netanyahus Likud party had a sli...

Australia prepares for flood recovery as wild weather eases

Australian authorities issued fresh flood evacuation orders for parts of the east coast on Wednesday, and warned that water levels would keep rising in some areas, even as Sydney woke up to clear skies for the first time in several days.Wil...

IMF chief says meeting with Argentina positive, details scarce

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday she held a very good meeting with Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman but gave no details about concrete progress as talks over a new loan program continue.Argentin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021