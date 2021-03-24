Left Menu

IMF chief says meeting with Argentina positive, details scarce

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday she held a "very good meeting" with Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman but gave no details about concrete progress as talks over a new loan program continue. Argentina is locked in negotiations with the IMF to replace a failed $57 billion facility from 2018, with the South American grains producer facing a wall of repayments to the Fund in the next few years that it cannot pay.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 06:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 06:12 IST
IMF chief says meeting with Argentina positive, details scarce

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday she held a "very good meeting" with Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman but gave no details about concrete progress as talks over a new loan program continue.

Argentina is locked in negotiations with the IMF to replace a failed $57 billion facility from 2018, with the South American grains producer facing a wall of repayments to the Fund in the next few years that it cannot pay. The talks have stalled due to political pushback from some factions of Argentina's government and high global prices of export soy, which has given the country room to delay a deal.

Guzman met with Georgieva in Washington. "Very good meeting with Minister Guzmán on Argentina's economic situation and the road ahead," Georgieva wrote in a tweet, adding the two sides' "close dialogue will continue."

"Our teams are working together constructively to help strengthen economic stability, protect the vulnerable, and promote sustainable growth." Guzman tweeted that he had held a "very productive meeting" with Georgieva, in which support was deepened for the economic principles on which Argentina's plans were based.

"We are working to finish turning the page on unsustainable indebtedness and the failed policies of the 2015-2019 period, building conditions that will strengthen the economic recovery and ensure lasting stability," he said. Argentina's Economy Ministry confirmed the meeting took place, without giving details.

The government had said it would strike an agreement by April-May, but economists now expect a deal will not be reached until after mid-term elections in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Brazil club ordered to remove sexist ads from social media

A Brazilian football team was ordered to remove a sexist and misogynist ad on Tuesday after it posted a picture of a semi-naked woman offering fans a club discount at a sex hotel, a regulator said. The ad featured the scantily clad woman wi...

EXPLAINER-After Israel's tight election, who matters and what happens next?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to secure a solid parliamentary majority in Israels election, according to TV exit polls early on Wednesday which predicted no clear winner.The right-wing bloc led by Netanyahus Likud party had a sli...

Australia prepares for flood recovery as wild weather eases

Australian authorities issued fresh flood evacuation orders for parts of the east coast on Wednesday, and warned that water levels would keep rising in some areas, even as Sydney woke up to clear skies for the first time in several days.Wil...

IMF chief says meeting with Argentina positive, details scarce

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday she held a very good meeting with Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman but gave no details about concrete progress as talks over a new loan program continue.Argentin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021