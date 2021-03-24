Left Menu

Budget 2021 to be delivered on 20 May

“We will also continue the balanced approach to invest in strong public services and addressing issues like housing while keeping a lid on debt,” Grant Robertson said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 24-03-2021 08:36 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 08:36 IST
Budget 2021 to be delivered on 20 May
“We will also continue the balanced approach to invest in strong public services and addressing issues like housing while keeping a lid on debt,” Grant Robertson said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Budget 2021 will be delivered on Thursday 20 May, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today.

"My focus continues to be on making sure spending is targeted at the areas and people that need it the most.

"We will manage the books carefully including ensuring we are getting value for money in all areas of Government spending and reprioritising spending where appropriate.

"We will also continue the balanced approach to invest in strong public services and addressing issues like housing while keeping a lid on debt," Grant Robertson said.

This year's Budget will focus on the Government's overarching objectives for this Parliamentary term which is: continuing to keep New Zealand safe from COVID-19, accelerating the recovery and rebuild and addressing key issues like climate change, housing affordability and child poverty.

Wellbeing Objectives, which are now a requirement under changes made to the Public Finance Act, underpin budget decisions. These objectives continue the evidence-based focus started in the Wellbeing Budget, and build on those we used in 2019 and 2020.

The 2021 Wellbeing Objectives are:

Just Transition to a Low Carbon Economy

Future of Work: Lifting Productivity and Innovation

Lifting Maori and Pacific Incomes and Opportunities

Reducing Child Poverty and Improving Child Wellbeing

Improved Mental and Physical Health Outcomes

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Massive fire breaks out at plastic godown in Kanpur

A massive fire broke out a plastic godown in the Collectorganj area of Uttar Pradeshs Kanpur district on Wednesday morning. Five fire tenders are currently present at the spot and are trying to douse the flames. No loss of human lives has b...

Soccer-Watching England at home on TV was tough, says Stones

Manchester City defender John Stones was frustrated at being unable to contribute to the national team during his 16-month international exile but said he used the feeling of helplessness to improve his game and earn a recall to the England...

Mysterious new system at border keeps migrants guessing

After hearing rumours that Central American families with younger children were being allowed into the US, Irma Paz left Honduras with her husband and two kids on a nearly two-month journey to the banks of the Rio Grande.They waded through ...

Maharashtra Cabinet scheduled to meet today

Maharashtra Cabinet is scheduled to hold a meeting on Wednesday in Mumbai. The meeting will be held at Sahyadri Guest House in Malabar Hill.The meeting is likely to discuss the ongoing issues related to the police department, Singhs challen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021