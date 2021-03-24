Left Menu

Kerala: Alappuzha paddy farmers demands govt to clear their dues

The paddy farmers in Alappuzha's Kuttanad have appealed to the government to clear their pending dues and complained about the lack of transportation facilities to carry their produce to the procurement centre.

ANI | Alappuzha (Kerala) | Updated: 24-03-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 12:53 IST
Kerala: Alappuzha paddy farmers demands govt to clear their dues
Chandra Bose, a paddy farmer . Image Credit: ANI

The paddy farmers in Alappuzha's Kuttanad have appealed to the government to clear their pending dues and complained about the lack of transportation facilities to carry their produce to the procurement centre. Anil, a paddy farmer said, "The farmers have to carry their produce on their head to sell it. There are no transport facilities. The main problem is that the Civil Supplies Corporation buys paddy but through agents who collect 10 to 20 per cent commission."

"There should be a farm road so that the truck could come near the farmland and load all the grains," he said. "Farmers have not been paid for more than 6 months even after the government purchased their produce. The already declared subsidies that should be given at the time of farming have not been given for more than five years," he further said.

"There has been no study about the geographical changes that have taken place in Kuttanad after the flood. Many farmers have given up farming," he added. Another paddy farmer Chandra Bose said he has not been paid for the paddy.

"I have 10 acres of paddy field. Previously, fertilisers were provided at a subsidised rate but we are not getting subsidy now. It has been six months since I sold the paddy last time. I did not receive that money yet. There is no money to buy fertilizers or pesticides," he said. "The rent for a harvesting machine for harvesting one acre of land is around Rs 4,000. No one is available to apply pesticides to crops. Overcoming all these difficulties, we do as best as we can, and then those who procure our produce did not pay us even after 6 months. The money due for 90 quintals of paddy has not been received yet," he added.

He also demanded that the prices of fertilisers should be reduced. The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The Aussie connect to Prasidh Krishna's growth: A stint with Thomson

Another match and another dazzling debut. Indias happy problem of plenty found its newest addition in rookie pacer Prasidh Krishna -- a Brett Lee and masala dosa fan who got some top-notch guidance from none other than Jeff Thomson in his j...

Cycling-Ineos's Ratcliffe backs Brailsford after Freeman hearing

Jim Ratcliffe, the co-owner of British cycling team Ineos Grenadiers, said general manager Dave Brailsford has his full support in the wake of former team doctor Richard Freemans medical tribunal scandal. Freeman, who worked for the outfit ...

Refunds given for 99.95 pc tickets of flights cancelled during lockdown: IndiGo

Budget carrier IndiGo said on Wednesday it has processed 99.95 percent of the total amount owed to passengers whose flights got canceled during the two-month lockdown beginning March 25 last year.The Supreme Court had last September instruc...

Mamata slams BJP for replicating CPI-M's tactics

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday remarked that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP is doing the same things which were done by the Communist Party of India Marxist years ago. Speaking at a public rally in Bishnupur, Mamata...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021