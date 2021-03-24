Left Menu

Dubai's deputy ruler Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid dies at 75

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, deputy ruler of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates minister of finance, has died, his brother said on Wednesday. He was 75.Sheikh Hamdan served as deputy leader of Dubai under his brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the hereditary ruler of the city-state who also serves as prime minister and vice president of the United Arab Emirates.Emirati officials announced his death without specifying the cause.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 24-03-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 13:00 IST
Dubai's deputy ruler Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid dies at 75

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, deputy ruler of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates minister of finance, has died, his brother said on Wednesday. He was 75.

Sheikh Hamdan served as deputy leader of Dubai under his brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the hereditary ruler of the city-state who also serves as prime minister and vice president of the United Arab Emirates.

Emirati officials announced his death without specifying the cause. Sheikh Hamdan had been in poor health for several months. Last fall, he flew abroad for an unspecified surgery and in recent weeks his brother Sheikh Mohammed tweeted prayers for his recovery.

Born December 25, 1949, the second son of late ruler Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, he grew up in what was known as the Trucial States, a collection of Arab sheikhdoms along the southern shore of the Persian Gulf that were part of a British protectorate since 1820.

When the UAE formed its first Cabinet in 1971, Sheikh Hamdan became finance minister and held the post until his death, attracting foreign investment, managing the country's oil wealth and, along with his brother, overseeing the transformation of Dubai into a regional financial hub.

He led Emirati delegations to the International Monetary Fund and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Fund for international development. Sheikh Hamdan controlled a wide array of conglomerates reaching across Dubai's economy, such as the Dubai Ports Authority, Dubai World Trade Center and Dubai Natural Gas ?Company Limited.

Like his brother, he became a big name in horse racing out of the UAE, founding Shadwell Racing in 1981, an operation with a legacy of producing star thoroughbreds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NEP 2020 to be implemented after taking institutions into confidence: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the state Legislative Assembly that the National Education Policy NEP 2020 will be implemented in the state only after taking the concerned institutions into confidence.Opposition leaders including Cong...

The Aussie connect to Prasidh Krishna's growth: A stint with Thomson

Another match and another dazzling debut. Indias happy problem of plenty found its newest addition in rookie pacer Prasidh Krishna -- a Brett Lee and masala dosa fan who got some top-notch guidance from none other than Jeff Thomson in his j...

Cycling-Ineos's Ratcliffe backs Brailsford after Freeman hearing

Jim Ratcliffe, the co-owner of British cycling team Ineos Grenadiers, said general manager Dave Brailsford has his full support in the wake of former team doctor Richard Freemans medical tribunal scandal. Freeman, who worked for the outfit ...

Refunds given for 99.95 pc tickets of flights cancelled during lockdown: IndiGo

Budget carrier IndiGo said on Wednesday it has processed 99.95 percent of the total amount owed to passengers whose flights got canceled during the two-month lockdown beginning March 25 last year.The Supreme Court had last September instruc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021