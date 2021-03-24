ABB achieves 5GW milestone of delivering solar plant automation solutions in India

ABB on Wednesday said it has reached a cumulative 5GW milestone in delivering solar plant automation solutions in India.

''ABB has reached the cumulative 5-gigawatt (GW) mark in providing Programmable Logic Controllerbased (PLC) solar plant automation solutions in India,'' ABB India said in a regulatory filing. This milestone is an outcome of many significant solar power projects that the company won across India for its Utility-Scale SCADA and String Monitoring Solutions.

ABB's SCADA system - an automation control solution - helps in the efficient running of solar plants and enables plant operators to seamlessly monitor and analyze relevant solar project data in one place. It addresses the needs of the renewable energy industry and supports ABB's efforts to develop technologies that help in securing a sustainable future.

The recent measures unveiled by the Indian government in its annual budget will boost local manufacturing, encourage new investments, and address the challenge of availability of funds for setting up solar plants in India, ABB India President - Drive Products- A R Madhusudan Motion said.

''This is a positive move for the industry and will catalyze India's plans of generating 100 gigawatts (GW) of solar power by 2022. We, at ABB, will continue to play a key role in achieving this target,'' he added.

Delivered as a part of ABB's Drive Products offering, the Utility-scale SCADA solutions reduce the cost and risk of investment in operating photovoltaic (PV) power plants. In most utility-scale solar PV projects, string boxes are fitted with monitoring systems that perform different kinds of protection, performance, and efficiency monitoring. ABB's string monitoring solutions reduce downtime and increase productivity while improving the safety of PV panels, and the entire plant.

With tracking devices, the energy production of a PV plant can increase up to 30 percent in optimal locations.

ABB is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.

