Left Menu

ABB achieves 5GW milestone of delivering solar plant automation solutions in India

It addresses the needs of the renewable energy industry and supports ABBs efforts to develop technologies that help in securing a sustainable future. The recent measures unveiled by the Indian government in its annual budget will boost local manufacturing, encourage new investments, and address the challenge of availability of funds for setting up solar plants in India, ABB India President - Drive Products- A R Madhusudan Motion said. This is a positive move for the industry and will catalyze India's plans of generating 100 gigawatts GW of solar power by 2022.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 13:21 IST
ABB achieves 5GW milestone of delivering solar plant automation solutions in India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

ABB on Wednesday said it has reached a cumulative 5GW milestone in delivering solar plant automation solutions in India.

''ABB has reached the cumulative 5-gigawatt (GW) mark in providing Programmable Logic Controllerbased (PLC) solar plant automation solutions in India,'' ABB India said in a regulatory filing. This milestone is an outcome of many significant solar power projects that the company won across India for its Utility-Scale SCADA and String Monitoring Solutions.

ABB's SCADA system - an automation control solution - helps in the efficient running of solar plants and enables plant operators to seamlessly monitor and analyze relevant solar project data in one place. It addresses the needs of the renewable energy industry and supports ABB's efforts to develop technologies that help in securing a sustainable future.

The recent measures unveiled by the Indian government in its annual budget will boost local manufacturing, encourage new investments, and address the challenge of availability of funds for setting up solar plants in India, ABB India President - Drive Products- A R Madhusudan Motion said.

''This is a positive move for the industry and will catalyze India's plans of generating 100 gigawatts (GW) of solar power by 2022. We, at ABB, will continue to play a key role in achieving this target,'' he added.

Delivered as a part of ABB's Drive Products offering, the Utility-scale SCADA solutions reduce the cost and risk of investment in operating photovoltaic (PV) power plants. In most utility-scale solar PV projects, string boxes are fitted with monitoring systems that perform different kinds of protection, performance, and efficiency monitoring. ABB's string monitoring solutions reduce downtime and increase productivity while improving the safety of PV panels, and the entire plant.

With tracking devices, the energy production of a PV plant can increase up to 30 percent in optimal locations.

ABB is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NEP 2020 to be implemented after taking institutions into confidence: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the state Legislative Assembly that the National Education Policy NEP 2020 will be implemented in the state only after taking the concerned institutions into confidence.Opposition leaders including Cong...

The Aussie connect to Prasidh Krishna's growth: A stint with Thomson

Another match and another dazzling debut. Indias happy problem of plenty found its newest addition in rookie pacer Prasidh Krishna -- a Brett Lee and masala dosa fan who got some top-notch guidance from none other than Jeff Thomson in his j...

Cycling-Ineos's Ratcliffe backs Brailsford after Freeman hearing

Jim Ratcliffe, the co-owner of British cycling team Ineos Grenadiers, said general manager Dave Brailsford has his full support in the wake of former team doctor Richard Freemans medical tribunal scandal. Freeman, who worked for the outfit ...

Refunds given for 99.95 pc tickets of flights cancelled during lockdown: IndiGo

Budget carrier IndiGo said on Wednesday it has processed 99.95 percent of the total amount owed to passengers whose flights got canceled during the two-month lockdown beginning March 25 last year.The Supreme Court had last September instruc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021