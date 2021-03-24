Left Menu

Japan's Toyota, Isuzu, Hino join in truck technology tie up

Japanese automakers Toyota, Isuzu, and Hino said Wednesday they are setting up a partnership in commercial vehicles to work together in electric, hydrogen, connected, and autonomous driving technologies.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 24-03-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 13:50 IST
Japan's Toyota, Isuzu, Hino join in truck technology tie up
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Japanese automakers Toyota, Isuzu, and Hino said Wednesday they are setting up a partnership in commercial vehicles to work together in electric, hydrogen, connected, and autonomous driving technologies. Under the deal, Toyota Motor Corp., Japan's top automaker, and truck maker Isuzu Motors will each take a 4.6 percent stake in each other, the three companies said in a joint statement. Hino Motors is Toyota's truck division and had been Isuzu's rival.

The three companies combined control 80 percent of the Japanese truck market.

Toyota, which makes the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid, and Lexus luxury models, sold off in 2018 a 5.9 percent stake in Isuzu that it had bought in 2006. Earlier, Isuzu had a capital tie-up with US automaker General Motors Co.

The cooperation among Toyota, Isuzu, and Hino is designed to reduce emissions by building hydrogen infrastructure and to help solve the nation's shortage of drivers by sharing information online and making deliveries more efficient. "These days, it is hard to discern what is the correct way," Toyota President Akio Toyoda said in a news conference that streamed online. "And so we just have to give it a try, and then try again. It is through that process of repetition Toyota has achieved what it has." The three companies plan to develop electric vehicles, fuel cell vehicles, autonomous driving, and electronic platforms for trucks, allowing them to cut costs, promote ecological infrastructure, and boost traffic safety. "Companies must take up innovation if we hope to build a better society," said Isuzu President Masanori Katayama. Apart from their mutual stake holdings, Isuzu, Hino, and Toyota are jointly setting up a company called Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corp. in Tokyo, to promote their partnership and plan technology and services, the company presidents said, appearing together at an online news conference.

Capitalized at 10 million yen (USD 93,000), the new company will be 80 percent owned by Toyota, 10 percent each by Isuzu and Hino.

"This new framework is a certain step toward helping solve society's challenges," said Yoshio Shimo, Hino president. A key project in the Toyota-Isuzu-Hino tie-up is introducing fuel cell trucks in a "hydrogen-based society" model being developed in Fukushima Prefecture, which was hit by the tsunami, earthquake, nuclear disasters of March 2011.

Toyoda said that every March since then, he has gone to northeastern Japan to commemorate the triple disasters. This year, he visited the town of Namie in Fukushima, still contaminated by radiation, where he hopes the hydrogen society efforts will contribute to rebuilding the region. "We want to make the work of people transporting things easier," Toyoda said.

In Tokyo trading on Wednesday, Toyota's shares fell 2.2 percent while Isuzu's stock jumped 5.4 percent. Shares in Hino slipped nearly 1.0 percent, while the benchmark Nikkei 225 finished 2 percent lower.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NEP 2020 to be implemented after taking institutions into confidence: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the state Legislative Assembly that the National Education Policy NEP 2020 will be implemented in the state only after taking the concerned institutions into confidence.Opposition leaders including Cong...

The Aussie connect to Prasidh Krishna's growth: A stint with Thomson

Another match and another dazzling debut. Indias happy problem of plenty found its newest addition in rookie pacer Prasidh Krishna -- a Brett Lee and masala dosa fan who got some top-notch guidance from none other than Jeff Thomson in his j...

Cycling-Ineos's Ratcliffe backs Brailsford after Freeman hearing

Jim Ratcliffe, the co-owner of British cycling team Ineos Grenadiers, said general manager Dave Brailsford has his full support in the wake of former team doctor Richard Freemans medical tribunal scandal. Freeman, who worked for the outfit ...

Refunds given for 99.95 pc tickets of flights cancelled during lockdown: IndiGo

Budget carrier IndiGo said on Wednesday it has processed 99.95 percent of the total amount owed to passengers whose flights got canceled during the two-month lockdown beginning March 25 last year.The Supreme Court had last September instruc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021