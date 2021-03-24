Left Menu

Senzo Mchunu pays visit to Melmoth community after murders reported

Public Service and Administration Minister, Senzo Mchunu, has paid a visit to the community of Kwa-Yanguye (Sanguye) in Melmoth, KwaZulu-Natal, to get a first-hand account of the concerns of residents.

On his arrival, the Minister was received by iNkosi Zifubaziyazi Biyela. The purpose of the Minister's visit was to engage with iNkosi and Izinduna of Sanguye, as well as the sector commander of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Melmoth on the successive murders occurring in the area.

Twenty-five murders have been reported in the area in recent times.

In outlining the issues plaguing the area, Biyela lamented the loss of life, saying the community cannot continue to live in fear.

Melmoth Station Commander, Colonel Robert Souls, said while they face a number of challenges – including low staff numbers and lack of resources – cooperation from the community would help the police to contain crime in the area.

Souls pleaded with the delegation at the meeting to provide officials with information, as this could go a long way in assisting the police to make arrests in the murders.

Mchunu made an undertaking to relay all the information from the meeting to the Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, as well as the District Development Model deployed, Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Given that the provision of security forms part of public service, Mchunu stressed the vital role played by the police in protecting the citizens of the country and the country itself.

"Police are entrusted with one of the greatest responsibilities - safeguarding the citizens - and as such, they should serve with integrity, honesty and with the greatest of pride," the Minister said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

